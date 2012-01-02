Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Jan 2 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Monday 17 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 14 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 13 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 12 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 10 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 8 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) 6 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Dimitar Berbatov (Manchester United)
Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Nani (Manchester United)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.