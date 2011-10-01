Soccer-English FA Cup 4th round result
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the English FA Cup 4th Round replay match on Wednesday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 Leicester City - Derby County (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Oct 1 English Premier League top scorers on Saturday 9 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 8 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 6 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 4 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 3 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Nani (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Leon Best (Newcastle United) Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic) Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 2 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) Darren Bent (Aston Villa) Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) Ramires (Chelsea) Fernando Torres (Chelsea) Bobby Zamora (Fulham) Mario Balotelli (Manchester City) David Silva (Manchester City) Anderson (Manchester United) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Ashley Young (Manchester United) Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Feb 8 Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has played down talk that Chelsea have an advantage over their Premier League rivals by not playing in Europe this season, saying it is harder to maintain momentum when they do not play as regularly.
Feb 8 Liverpool can learn a thing or two from Chelsea such as the Premier League leaders' ability to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best, midfielder Adam Lallana has said.