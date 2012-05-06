Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday. 30 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 26 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 22 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Clint Dempsey (Fulham) 16 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Grant Holt (Norwich City) 13 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) 11 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 10 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Danny Welbeck (Manchester United)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.