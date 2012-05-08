Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English Premier League on Tuesday. 30 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 26 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 22 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Clint Dempsey (Fulham) 16 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Demba Ba (Newcastle United)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Grant Holt (Norwich City) 13 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)
Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) 11 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 10 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion) 9 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Danny Welbeck (Manchester United)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.