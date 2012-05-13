Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday. 30 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 27 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 23 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers)
Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 15 Grant Holt (Norwich City) 14 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 13 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United) 12 Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 11 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur) 10 Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
Peter Crouch (Stoke City)
Peter Odemwingie (West Bromwich Albion)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.