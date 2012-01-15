Soccer-Warburton denies he resigned as Rangers manager
Feb 15 Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.
Jan 15 Top scorers of the English Premier League on Sunday 18 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 15 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 12 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 10 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 8 Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Steve Morison (Norwich City) 7 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
LONDON, Feb 15 Scientists have found signs of brain damage that could cause dementia in a handful of former soccer players, fuelling worries about the danger of frequent knocks from heading the ball or colliding with others on the field.
Feb 15 Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.