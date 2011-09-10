Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Sept 10 English Premier League top scorers on Saturday. 8 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 6 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 3 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) David Silva (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Ashley Young (Manchester United) Leon Best (Newcastle United) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.