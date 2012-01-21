Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Jan 21 English Premier League top scorers on Saturday. 18 Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 15 Demba Ba (Newcastle United) 14 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 13 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 12 Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) 11 Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 9 Frank Lampard (Chelsea)
Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea)
Clint Dempsey (Fulham)
Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur)
Steven Fletcher (Wolverhampton Wanderers) 8 Darren Bent (Aston Villa)
Mario Balotelli (Manchester City)
Steve Morison (Norwich City)
Heidar Helguson (Queens Park Rangers) 7 Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers)
Grant Holt (Norwich City)
Danny Graham (Swansea City)
Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur)
Rafael van der Vaart (Tottenham Hotspur)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.