Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Sept 17 English Premier League top scorers on Saturday. 8 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) 6 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) Ivan Klasnic (Bolton Wanderers) Leon Best (Newcastle United) Franco Di Santo (Wigan Athletic) 2 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Blackburn Rovers) Luis Suarez (Liverpool) David Silva (Manchester City) Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) Ashley Young (Manchester United) Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.