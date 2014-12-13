LONDON, Dec 13 Following is a list of leading
goalscorers in the Premier League after Frank Lampard drew level
with Thierry Henry in fourth place on Saturday.
1. 260 - Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United)
2. 187 - Andrew Cole (Newcastle United, Manchester United,
Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City,
Portsmouth)
3. 178 - Wayne Rooney (Everton, Manchester United)
4= 175 - Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
4= 175 - Frank Lampard (West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester
City)
6. 162 - Robbie Fowler (Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester
City)
7. 150 - Michael Owen (Liverpool, Newcastle United,
Manchester United, Stoke City)
8. 149 - Les Ferdinand (Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle
United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United,
Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers)
9. 147 - Teddy Sheringham (Nottingham Forest, Tottenham
Hotspur, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham
United)
10. 140 - Robin van Persie (Arsenal, Manchester United)
