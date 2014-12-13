LONDON, Dec 13 Following is a list of leading goalscorers in the Premier League after Frank Lampard drew level with Thierry Henry in fourth place on Saturday. 1. 260 - Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United) 2. 187 - Andrew Cole (Newcastle United, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth) 3. 178 - Wayne Rooney (Everton, Manchester United) 4= 175 - Thierry Henry (Arsenal) 4= 175 - Frank Lampard (West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City) 6. 162 - Robbie Fowler (Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City) 7. 150 - Michael Owen (Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City) 8. 149 - Les Ferdinand (Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers) 9. 147 - Teddy Sheringham (Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham United) 10. 140 - Robin van Persie (Arsenal, Manchester United) (Editing by Ed Osmond)