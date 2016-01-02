LONDON, Jan 2 Following is a list of leading goalscorers in the Premier League after Wayne Rooney moved into second place on Saturday. 1. 260 - Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United) 2. 188 - Wayne Rooney (Everton, Manchester United) 3. 187 - Andy Cole (Newcastle United, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth) 4. 177 - Frank Lampard (West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City) 5. 175 - Thierry Henry (Arsenal) 6. 162 - Robbie Fowler (Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City) 7. 150 - Michael Owen (Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City) 8. 149 - Les Ferdinand (Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers) 9. 147 - Teddy Sheringham (Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham United) 10. 140 - Robin van Persie (Arsenal, Manchester United) (Editing by Ed Osmond)