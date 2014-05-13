LONDON May 13 Sexist emails sent by Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore were described as "completely unacceptable" by a British Government minister on Tuesday.

Scudamore was forced to apologise after a newspaper revealed details of emails he sent to friends that were seen by a female employee.

He faced accusations of hypocrisy and calls for punishment after having previously backed equality for women in football but the Football Association said on Monday that it was a matter for the Premier League to deal with.

"I found the content of those emails completely unacceptable and very disappointing particularly at a time when there is so much good work and progress being made promoting women's sport," Sports Minister Helen Grant said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Tongue,; editing by Tony Jimenez)