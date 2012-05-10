LONDON May 10 The current season has been voted
the best since the Premier League began 20 years ago according
to the League's panel of experts, chief executive Richard
Scudamore said on Thursday.
For the first time since the Premier League replaced the
Football League's First Division as the top flight in England in
1992-93, the title, Champions League places and relegation
issues are all being decided on Sunday, the final day of the
campaign.
Scudamore, chairman of the judging panel, said: "We've never
had a season in our 20 where all three things - title, Champions
League places and relegation too - have gone down to the last
day.
"Generally, everyone's upped their game. Teams are going for
victories more and there's lots of attacking football and lots
of goals.
"Many great players and great managers have come together to
create the excitement we've seen and it's a wonderful cocktail
to have. Long may it continue."
The title will be decided on Sunday with either Manchester
City or Manchester United finishing first while Arsenal,
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are contesting the two
Champions League places.
At the bottom, Queens Park Rangers and Bolton Wanderers will
both hope to avoid being relegated with Blackburn Rovers and
Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Season Award is one of six decided by a panel of leading
football figures, journalists and commentators. Remaining
winners will be announced over the coming week, before a
presentation ceremony on Tuesday when the player and manager of
the 20 Seasons will be announced.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)