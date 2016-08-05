LONDON Aug 5 Rafa Benitez's relegated Newcastle United started life in the Championship (second tier) with a 1-0 loss at Fulham in the first match of the English league season on Friday.

Fulham scored the winner on the stroke of halftime when Matt Smith rose above a flat-footed defence to power a header into the net from a corner.

Newcastle, generally second best, had two penalty appeals turned down.

Fulham's Ryan Tunnicliffe appeared to handle a shot from Matt Ritchie in the 35th minute but the referee waved play on with replays suggesting he could have awarded a penalty.

Another penalty appeal by Newcastle for handball two minutes from time was also rejected, again after a shot from midfielder Ritchie.

Fulham looked more comfortable in a division they have played in for the last two seasons, whereas Newcastle will need to adjust fast if they are to bounce straight back into the Premier League. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)