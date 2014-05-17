LONDON May 17 Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore "should give serious consideration to his position" in light of "growing evidence of a closed culture of sexism" at the organisation, said an FA board member.

Pressure is mounting on the Premier League to act after a female employee exposed sexist emails Scudamore sent to friends, forcing him to apologise.

"It is increasingly clear steps are needed as a matter of urgency to review governance at the Premier League with a view to improving accountability and tackling head on a culture that demeans women and seems to discourage their involvement in the game's administration," FA board member Heather Rabbatts said in a statement on Saturday.

"These challenges go beyond the current situation of chief executive Richard Scudamore, however if the league are to move forward in a positive way then he and they should give serious consideration to his position in the coming days." (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Tony Jimenez)