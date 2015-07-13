LONDON, July 13 A Grimsby Town supporter was found guilty on Monday of assaulting a steward with an inflatable shark at an English Conference match.

Kenneth Meech, 50, told the BBC he took the blow-up toy fish to the fifth tier clash at Barnet in February in support of a fellow fan who had been ejected from an earlier away game for refusing to hand over a large beach ball.

"A lot of lads were saying 'come on, let's get together and support Bryan' by taking as many inflatables as possible to Barnet and that's what we did, because we've got a good sense of humour," Meech said.

"We were jumping about amongst each other, celebrating, and before I knew it -- I was shocked really -- I was grabbed out by the police and taken away."

Willesden Magistrates Court in north London convicted Meech of common assault with a 12 month conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay the steward 100 pounds ($154.87) in compensation.

Grimsby Town, based on England's north-east coast, are known as The Mariners and played in the top flight in the 1930s when the port was a hub of Britain's fishing industry. They were relegated from the Football League in 2010.

