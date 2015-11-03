LONDON Nov 3 Former England international Teddy Sheringham, now managing League Two side Stevenage, has registered himself as a player and could turn out for the club on Wednesday -- at the age of 49.

Sheringham, who played 51 times for England and won major honours with Manchester United -- including the Champions League in 1999 -- retired as a player in 2008, when he was 42.

But he could play for Stevenage against Welwyn Garden City on Wednesday in the Herts Senior Cup competition.

In a statement the club said the move was "not an uncommon occurrence at the club" and that members of previous management teams had also played in the county cup competition.

Sheringham, who also played for Millwall, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and West Ham United during a glittering career, was appointed Stevenage manager in May after a spell coaching the strikers at West Ham.

