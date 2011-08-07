* Nani strikes late to win Shield for United
* United fight back from 2-0 down
LONDON Aug 7 Manchester United fought back from
two goals down and struck deep into stoppage time to beat
Manchester City 3-2 in a dramatic Community Shield at Wembley on
Sunday.
City defender Joleon Lescott and striker Edin Dzeko scored
late in the first half to stun Premier League champions United,
who had dominated the early stages of the traditional season
curtain-raiser against the FA Cup winners.
United responded quickly after halftime, however, defender
Chris Smalling steering Ashley Young's free kick past Joe Hart
from close range and Nani finishing off a superb intricate
passing movement with a deft chip from a narrow angle on 58
minutes.
With the match heading for a penalty shootout, United
cleared a corner and confusion in the City defence allowed Nani
to race clear, round Hart and slot the ball calmly into an empty
net.
"It was a very good performance in terms of our football,"
United manager Alex Ferguson told Sky Sports. "I couldn't
believe we were 2-0 down at halftime but goals change games. The
players kept their heads, played their football and got the
result they deserved."
United started brightly, new winger Young combining well
with strikers Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck as big-spending
City failed to settle.
Rooney fired a free kick inches wide and tempers flared with
a succession of clumsy challenges before Lescott rose above a
static defence to grab the opening goal against the run of play
on 38 minutes.
IMMEDIATE IMPACT
The shell-shocked United defence then failed to close Dzeko
down and the Bosnian's fizzing long-range drive flew past
goalkeeper David De Gea who reacted too slowly to attempt a
save.
Ferguson made three substitutions at halftime, replacing
experienced defenders Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, and the
changes made an immediate impact.
Young's free kick was neatly prodded home by Smalling and
United unlocked the City defence again when Rooney and
substitute Tom Cleverley exchanged neat passes to set up Nani's
sublime finish.
United continued to dominate possession but City's greater
strength in midfield kept them in the match and they always
posed an aerial threat from set-pieces.
Deep into stoppage time Dzeko missed a chance from a corner
and Rooney hoofed the ball down field.
City defender Vincent Kompany hesitated and Nani nipped in,
took advantage of a favourable ricochet and gleefully grabbed
the winner.
"We always believe we can win until the last minute," said
the Portuguese winger who was named man of the match. "It is
good to beat Manchester City like that."
