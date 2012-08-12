Aug 12 Manchester City may not have yet secured
the big-name signing manager Roberto Mancini craves, but they
sent a message to their Premier League rivals after a 3-2 win
over 10-man Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday.
With Wembley busy with Olympic duties, Birmingham's Villa
Park hosted the traditional curtain-raiser to the English
season, which pitted league champions City against FA Cup and
Champions League winners Chelsea, a week out from the start of
the Premier League.
Chelsea have spent more than 60 million pounds ($94.15
million) over the close season while City's only major activity
has been the likely purchase of Everton's Jack Rodwell, which
came to light hours before kickoff.
However goals from Yaya Toure, Carlos Tevez and Samir Nasri
within the space of 12 second-half minutes proved they have more
than enough firepower already.
They were helped by the first-half dismissal of Chelsea's
Branislav Ivanovic for a challenge on Aleksandar Kolarov.
City, employing a new 3-4-3 formation, started the brightest
and it was somewhat against the run of play when Chelsea opened
the scoring five minutes before halftime when Fernando Torres
scored with the outside of his foot after a jinking run by
Ramires.
It did not take City long to take advantage of their
numerical superiority after Ivanovic's red with Toure, Tevez and
Nasri putting their side two goals up with some clinical
finishing.
Ryan Bertrand, a replacement for lively new signing Eden
Hazard, pulled a goal back for the European champions on 80
minutes, reacting fastest when City keeper Costel Pantilimon
failed to hold a shot from Daniel Sturridge, but it was too
little too late for the Londoners.
