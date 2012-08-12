* Chelseas's Ivanovic sent off in first half
* City score three in 12 minutes
Aug 12 Manchester City's failure to find a
big-name signing appeared to matter little as they began the new
season with a 3-2 win over 10-man Chelsea in the Community
Shield on Sunday.
Chelsea have spent more than 60 million pounds ($94.15
million) over the close season while City's only major deal has
been signing of Everton's Jack Rodwell which was announced
earlier on Sunday, pending a medical.
However, goals from Yaya Toure, Carlos Tevez and Samir Nasri
in a 12-minute second half spell showed that the Premier League
champions may have enough firepower as it is.
With Wembley in use for the Olympic Games, Birmingham's
Villa Park hosted the traditional curtain-raiser to the English
season a week before the start of the Premier League.
City were helped by the first-half dismissal of Chelsea's
Branislav Ivanovic for a reckless challenge on Aleksandar
Kolarov.
City, employing a new 3-4-3 formation, started the brightest
but European Champions and F.A. Cup holders Chelsea opened the
scoring five minutes before halftime when Fernando Torres scored
with the outside of his foot after a jinking run by Ramires.
Ivanovic was sent off two minutes later and City quickly
took advantage after halftime as Toure, Tevez and Nasri scored
in quick succession with some clinical finishing.
Ryan Bertrand, a replacement for lively new signing Eden
Hazard, pulled a goal back for the European champions in the
80th minute, reacting fastest when City keeper Costel Pantilimon
failed to hold a shot from Daniel Sturridge.
City captain Vincent Kompany told ITV he would not be drawn
on Ivanovic's red card but thought his side was well on top
before the dismissal.
"To be honest I was little bit far from the action so I
didn't see, all I can say is even before the red card I thought
we had more possession," he said.
"Probably the two goals they scored were the only two
chances they had."
Kompany said too much could not be read into the result,
other than it signaled the challenge for the title would be
closely fought.
"I don't know what we proved today, I just think it was a
great day for the club again. It doesn't matter whatever the
trophy is, we'll celebrate. We are so happy."
($1 = 0.6373 British pounds)
(Reporting by Josh Reich)