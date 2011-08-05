MANCHESTER, England Aug 5 Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez is one of three injured players who will miss Sunday's English season curtain-raiser against Manchester City, manager Alex Ferguson said on Friday.

The Mexican, who had a dream debut season last term as his 13 Premier League goals helped United win a record 19th title, is still recovering from concussion suffered on the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

Also sidelined for the Community Shield match at Wembley are midfielder Michael Carrick, who has a tight Achilles, and defender Rafael who picked up a knock in last weekend's friendly against Barcelona.

Hernandez is expected to be fit by the end of August, ruling him out of the start of the league season including next Sunday's opener at West Bromwich Albion.

"Considering he had a concussion some years ago, we're playing it safe," Ferguson told a news conference.

Sunday's derby pits the league champions against the FA Cup winners.