LONDON Aug 7 Manchester United fought back from
2-0 down and struck deep into stoppage time to beat Manchester
City 3-2 in a dramatic Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.
City defender Joleon Lescott and striker Edin Dzeko scored
late in the first half to stun Premier League champions United,
who had dominated the early stages of the traditional season
curtain-raiser against the FA Cup winners.
United responded quickly after halftime, however, defender
Chris Smalling steering Ashley Young's free kick past Joe Hart
from close range and Nani finishing off a superb intricate
passing movement with a deft chip from a narrow angle on 58
minutes.
With the match heading for a penalty shootout, United
cleared a corner and confusion in the City defence allowed Nani
to race clear, round Hart and slot the ball calmly into an empty
net.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)