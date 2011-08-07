LONDON Aug 7 Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down and struck deep into stoppage time to beat Manchester City 3-2 in a dramatic Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

City defender Joleon Lescott and striker Edin Dzeko scored late in the first half to stun Premier League champions United, who had dominated the early stages of the traditional season curtain-raiser against the FA Cup winners.

United responded quickly after halftime, however, defender Chris Smalling steering Ashley Young's free kick past Joe Hart from close range and Nani finishing off a superb intricate passing movement with a deft chip from a narrow angle on 58 minutes.

With the match heading for a penalty shootout, United cleared a corner and confusion in the City defence allowed Nani to race clear, round Hart and slot the ball calmly into an empty net. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)