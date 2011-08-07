LONDON Aug 7 Manchester United produced a
trademark fightback and last-gasp winner to beat Manchester City
3-2 in the Community Shield season curtain-raiser at Wembley on
Sunday.
City led 2-0 at halftime but Chris Smalling pulled one back,
Nani equalised with a sublime finish and the Portuguese winger
struck again deep into stoppage time as the Premier League
champions avenged last season's FA Cup semi-final defeat by
their neighbours.
"It was a very good performance in terms of our football, I
couldn't believe we were 2-0 down at halftime," United manager
Alex Ferguson told Sky Sports.
"But the players kept their heads, kept playing football and
got the result they deserved. They have courage to keep the ball
and are not admitted by tough tackling."
Ferguson's United have made a habit of coming from behind to
snatch important victories and the catalyst against City was the
manager's decision at halftime to replace the experienced Rio
Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Michael Carrick.
New signing Phil Jones, Jonny Evans and young midfielder Tom
Cleverley were thrown into the fray and their energy and
enthusiasm were vital as United tore into the City defence.
"The difference the young lads made was outstanding," United
striker Wayne Rooney said.
"We never know when a game is finished. Of course they are
going to try and fight us for the title. They scored two goals
from nowhere but we showed character to win the game."
TACTICAL AWARENESS
Ferguson has so far failed to sign a replacement for the
retired Paul Scholes but the 21-year-old Cleverley's neat
distribution and tactical awareness hinted that he could provide
at least a temporary solution.
One concern for Ferguson was the performance of his new
Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea who was stranded when Joleon
Lescott nodded in David Silva's teasing free kick and slow to
react when Edin Dzeko's ambitious 30-metre strike flew past him
just before halftime.
"It was bending a bit, it's difficult to say if he should
have done better," Ferguson said.
City manager Roberto Mancini, charged with the task of
ending United's domination of English soccer and bringing the
league title to the club for the first time since 1968, admitted
his side had been outplayed.
"They were better than us but sometimes in football if you
cannot score you give the other team a chance. We were 2-0 up so
it is not good to lose from this position."
United begin the defence of their Premier League title at
West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, while City, whose expensive new
striker Sergio Aguero was an unused substitute in the Community
Shield, host promoted Swansea City next Monday.
