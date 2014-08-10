Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
LONDON Aug 10 Arsenal 3 Manchester City 0 - Community Shield result at Wembley Stadium Scorers: Arsenal: Santi Cazorla 21, Aaron Ramsey 42, Olivier Giroud 61 Halftime: 2-0: Att: 71,523 Referee: Michael Oliver
(Reporting by Mike Collett)
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)