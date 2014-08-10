Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
LONDON Aug 10 Vanishing spray, which was so successful during the World Cup, was used for the first time in an English match after 38 minutes of the Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.
Referee Michael Oliver pulled out his canister after Arsenal skipper Mikel Arteta committed a foul in midfield and the Arsenal players moved back about four yards (meters) from their original positions as he sprayed the line on the pitch.
The vanishing spray, which disappears after about 30 seconds, has been authorised for use by the English FA for the Premier League season which starts next Saturday.
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)