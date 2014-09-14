LONDON, Sept 14 The deadline day boys led by Radamel Falcao and Danny Welbeck came, saw and largely conquered, their weekend Premier League debuts bringing fresh vibrancy, new energy and rekindled hope to the clubs who have invested so lavishly in them.

After the most money-laden transfer window in the history of the English game, with 55 million pounds ($89.5 million) being splashed on the final day of a gargantuan 835 million pound spending spree, the new recruits finally came out to play.

Nowhere was the tonic of fresh blood so obviously felt than at a reenergised Old Trafford.

When Falcao finally emerged in the 67th minute to thunderous cheers with Manchester United, inspired by their record signing Angel di Maria and Dutch deadline day capture Daley Blind, already cruising at 4-0 up against Queens Park Rangers, it felt like the dreaming was beginning all over again in the old theatre.

The debutants all played their parts in helping United rediscover their mojo with Blind excelling at the base of the midfield diamond, Argentina defender Marcos Rojo looking solidly sprightly at the back and his fabulous compatriot di Maria, on his home debut, rekindling the sort of old directness, zest and speed which used to routinely make visitors to Old Trafford quake.

The only way the experience could have been more fulfilling for the home fans, who had been so dispirited by the start to the Louis van Gaal era, was if the lively Falcao had managed to slot home the rebound following Blind's strike.

That, however, would probably have been just too perfect on an afternoon which, against a QPR side whose own debutants, Harry Redknapp's old lieutenants Sandro and Niko Kranjcar, were overrun, demonstrated only the difference in what 150 million pounds can buy you.

Welbeck's debut for Arsenal was the other most high profile bow of the weekend, with the Emirates jury left encouraged, even if perhaps slightly divided over the efficacy of his first game since his 16 million pound move from Manchester United.

On the one hand, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was right to highlight the striker's industry and evident dangerous intent in the 2-2 draw with champions Manchester City but the fact that he squandered his one gift from a City back pass, hitting the post with a delightful chip over Joe Hart, rang familiar bells with some Old Trafford diehards.

"When the big chance comes he didn't take it. I think it's to do with ruthlessness," muttered United's old hand Paul Scholes in his role as a TV pundit. Even Wenger had to concede that maybe Welbeck had taken the wrong option to chip rather than hammer.

Ultimately, this most frustrating of players will have to be judged on his goals and Wenger, who turned Thierry Henry from a bits and bobs scorer to a wondrous marksman, has a master's touch when it comes to that sort of alchemy.

There is life after Manchester United, though, clearly. Maybe Tom Cleverley's loan move from Old Trafford, where he had become increasingly under-appreciated, to Aston Villa could prove the best thing to have happened to the England midfielder, if his workaholic, harrying debut in the visitors' 1-0 win at Liverpool was anything to go by.

DAMP SQUIB

It was certainly a contrast to the eagerly-awaited Liverpool debut of Adam Lallana, which largely proved a damp squib, apart from one searing second-half strike which whistled wide. The 25-million-pound man lasted an hour, seemed a little listless and his major mark on proceedings was the yellow card he was shown for a foul on Cleverley.

What is better than a deadline day signing who starts paying off his fee from the outset? Diego Costa, signed long before the last minute window rush, had already wrought his now familiar damage with his Chelsea hat-trick before Loic Remy did what Welbeck and Falcao could not by emerging to hit the target with a sweet strike against Swansea City within eight minutes.

The Frenchman looked sharp enough, giving further credence to Jose Mourinho's belief that the title favourites are now much better resourced up front with Costa, Didier Drogba and Remy than last year with Samuel Eto'o, Fernando Torres and Demba Ba.

Elsewhere, a few quieter but efficient debuts will have encouraged fans of Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

When Esteban Cambiasso, signed on a free transfer from Inter Milan, was brought on for his Leicester bow against Stoke City, the Argentine's calm, authoritative performance was at the heart of the promoted side's 1-0 win.

Toby Alderweireld, the Belgian defender on loan from Atletico Madrid, looked the part for Southampton, even if Newcastle United were so pitiful in the 4-0 away defeat that it did not seem much of a test.

James McArthur, Palace's seven-million-pounds recruit from Wigan Athletic, and Burnley's record signing from Hull City, George Boyd, were as bright as anyone on view in the 0-0 draw.

The only real sadness watching the new boys was to see Frank Lampard, biding his time before his Stateside adventure, looking so rusty for Manchester City before being taken off at halftime.

It is not the way the Premier League would want to remember one of its finest servants.