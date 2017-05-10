* Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 to move up to fifth

* Cech made good first-half saves from Gabbiadini and Redmond

* Sanchez fired home left-footed for Arsenal after 60 minutes

* Giroud doubled the lead with a header late on

* Arsenal visit Stoke next, Southampton travel to Middlesbrough

SOUTHAMPTON 0 ARSENAL 2

May 10 Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.

Sanchez broke the deadlock in the 60th minute of what had been a cagey game, selling the Saints defence a dummy before finishing left-footed for his 20th goal of the season, before Giroud headed a second with seven minutes remaining.

It was a fairly dismal evening for a Southampton side who had drawn their previous two games 0-0 and mustered few chances in another largely toothless display.

Arsenal moved above Manchester United into fifth on 66 points, three adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with both having played 35 games. Arsene Wenger's side will also hope to reel in Liverpool, who have 70 points from 36. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)