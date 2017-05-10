Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
* Arsenal beat Southampton 2-0 to move up to fifth
* Cech made good first-half saves from Gabbiadini and Redmond
* Sanchez fired home left-footed for Arsenal after 60 minutes
* Giroud doubled the lead with a header late on
* Arsenal visit Stoke next, Southampton travel to Middlesbrough
SOUTHAMPTON 0 ARSENAL 2
May 10 Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud were on target as Arsenal won 2-0 at Southampton on Wednesday to move up to fifth in the Premier League and fuel their hopes of a late push for the top four.
Sanchez broke the deadlock in the 60th minute of what had been a cagey game, selling the Saints defence a dummy before finishing left-footed for his 20th goal of the season, before Giroud headed a second with seven minutes remaining.
It was a fairly dismal evening for a Southampton side who had drawn their previous two games 0-0 and mustered few chances in another largely toothless display.
Arsenal moved above Manchester United into fifth on 66 points, three adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with both having played 35 games. Arsene Wenger's side will also hope to reel in Liverpool, who have 70 points from 36. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Ed Osmond)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.