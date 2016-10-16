* Southampton beat Burnley 3-1 to move eighth in table

* Striker Austin has scored seven goals in six games

* Redmond also found net in dominant Southampton display

* Puel's side conceded their first goal in more than 10 hours

* Burnley keeper Heaton pulled off series of impressive saves

* Burnley host Everton on Oct. 22; Saints at Man City on Oct. 23 SOUTHAMPTON 3 BURNLEY 1

Oct 16 Southampton's Charlie Austin struck twice and Nathan Redmond also scored to secure a comfortable 3-1 win against Burnley at St Mary's in the Premier League on Sunday.

Austin has now got seven goals in six games but with better control - and against a less impressive keeper than Tom Heaton - he could have had a hat-trick before he scrambled the ball in from close range for the opener after 52 minutes.

Heaton had earlier denied the former Burnley favourite with a marvellous one-handed diving save and also foiled Redmond before the winger backed off a corner and fired cleanly past the keeper for Southampton's second on the hour.

Austin added the third with a penalty in the 66th after Sam McQueen was tripped while Sam Vokes netted a spot kick for Burnley in the 72nd - their first away goal this season and the first Southampton have conceded in over 10 hours of football.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)