Feb 26 Chelsea will be without captain John Terry when they visit Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday as the centre back is still recovering from a hamstring injury, manager Guus Hiddink said on Friday.

Hiddink, in charge of the team until the end of the season, refused to comment on reports that he will be replaced by Italy coach Antonio Conte after this year's European Championship.

"You have heard more than me because that's your job," the Dutchman told a news conference.

"I'm not involved in this and that's all you'll get from me. I'm in favour that when things are done, you make it transparent."

Hiddink replaced Jose Mourinho in December and has lost just once in 13 games in all competitions with the same squad that suffered their worst start to a league season since 1978 under the Portuguese.

Hiddink travels to St Mary's Stadium with his team in 12th place in the table to take on compatriot Ronald Koeman, whom he coached while in charge of PSV Eindhoven in the 1980s.

Southampton, who are sixth in the standings, have gone six league games without conceding a goal and beat Chelsea 3-1 in the reverse fixture in September when Mourinho was in charge.

"You could notice at that young age (as a player at PSV) that he (Koeman) would have the possibility to go into management," Hiddink said.

"He is showing to be a very good manager. He has the age. You never know how a career can go but he's showing stability."