* Southampton beat Everton 1-0 to ruin Koeman's return to St Mary's

* 19-year-old Sims set up Southampton's opener for Austin 43 seconds into his debut

* Winger is the latest young star off Southampton production line

* Everton have won only once in eight PL games

* Austin denied a second goal by superb Stekelenburg save

* Southampton away to Crystal Palace on Dec. 3; Everton home to Man Utd on Dec. 4 SOUTHAMPTON 1 EVERTON 0

Nov 27 A dream debut for Southampton's latest teenage talent Josh Sims ensured a nightmare return to St Mary's for former manager Ronald Koeman whose lacklustre Everton side were beaten 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 19-year-old winger is the latest youngster off the club's academy production line and took just 43 seconds to justify his starting place, scooping the ball on to Charlie Austin who headed Southampton into the lead from close range.

It was a spectacular start for a side who failed to muster a single shot on target against Liverpool the previous week and Sims almost doubled the score with a header when unmarked close to the goal before the break.

Koeman has had to give Everton several halftime gee-ups this season but the visitors were little better in the second half when Austin was denied a second goal by a sprawling save from Maarten Stekelenburg and James Ward-Prowse put one effort wide and had another cleared off the line. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)