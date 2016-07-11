July 11 Bayern Munich midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is set to become manager Claude Puel's first signing at English Premier League club Southampton.

"Hojbjerg has gone for a medical at Southampton today. The transfer market is open for a while yet," Bayern Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters on Monday when asked about potential moves.

According to British media reports, Southampton have agreed a 12.8 million pound ($16.5 million) deal.

The 20-year-old Denmark international, at Bayern since 2012, spent the last season on loan at Schalke 04 where he made 23 league appearances to help them to a fifth-place finish.

He also spent the second half of the 2014-15 season on loan with Bundesliga rivals Augsburg.

Hojbjerg will become the second arrival at Southampton during the close season after the signing of England under-21 winger Nathan Redmond from relegated Norwich City last month.

Frenchman Puel was appointed Southampton manager on June 30 after Ronald Koeman joined Everton. ($1 = 0.7742 pounds) (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)