Nov 6 Southampton manager Ronald Koeman believes good organisation and an ability to remain compact are behind his side's excellent form on their travels with the Saints yet to lose an away fixture this season.

The south coast side have won one and drawn four of their away games this season and will look to remain unbeaten when they visit the Stadium of Light to face second-from-bottom Sunderland on Saturday.

"First of all, I think we have a good organisation in the team," Koeman said at his pre-match news conference.

"We are strong defending, we are very strong in defending set pieces and we have people in front who can score and who can create chances to win the game, but I think in all the away games every time was very solid defensive organisation.

"The confidence is very good in the team and, of course, it's a help that you see that you still are unbeaten but you have to fight, you have to work hard for that, to keep that performance away."

Sunderland were beaten 6-2 by Everton last weekend and Koeman knows that Sam Allardyce's men will be looking for a positive response to that humiliation.

"We know that Sunderland is struggling, it's difficult," the Dutchman added.

"They had a big loss last week and they will react. They play at home, they need points and for them it's a difficult situation and that's sometimes for an opponent a dangerous one."

Meanwhile, Koeman has been buoyed by the news that goalkeeper Fraser Forster is recovering well after undergoing knee surgery in March and could return to action by the end of the year.

"He's doing very good. Everything is going to plan, it is fast. I don't say he will be back in four weeks but it's going good," Koeman said.

"He worked very hard and is already training with (goalkeeping coach) Dave Watson and that's real goalkeeper sessions.

"Fraser is a great goalkeeper. We need him tomorrow, not in the future. We need everybody," the manager said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)