Jan 11 Manager Ronald Koeman said finding a solution to Southampton's slumping form in the January transfer window will be tricky and called on his current squad to turn the club's fortunes around.

The Saints have lost eight of their last 10 games in all competitions, exited both domestic cup competitions and dropped down to 13th in the Premier League after 20 games with scoring goals a problem.

They are likely to welcome back top scorer Graziano Pelle, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, against ninth-placed Watford in the league on Wednesday as they bid to improve a record of nine goals in their last 10 games.

"First of all you need more players scoring goals," Koeman was quoted as saying by British media of the issues.

"It's not always about one player and it's difficult at this stage of the season to bring in one player who will change everything around.

"Maybe if we sign (Barcelona forward Lionel) Messi then it looks very positive but that's not at this moment in the season.

"Of course we are trying to turn around several things in the club but we know that at the moment we miss some good attack players and scoring players, but we have a good squad to turn around it." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)