Southampton 3 Liverpool 2

March 20 Southampton staged a remarkable recovery from 2-0 down with Sadio Mane scoring twice to damage Liverpool's hopes of moving into top-four contention in the Premier League on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho's curling shot past Fraser Forster gave Liverpool the lead after 17 minutes and they doubled their advantage four minutes later when Daniel Sturridge finished off a swift counter-attack.

Liverpool were well worth their lead but Southampton were a different proposition after the break. Mane had a penalty saved by Simon Mignolet in the 49th minute but he made amends with a close-range finish just past the hour mark.

Graziano Pelle equalised with a powerful 20-metre strike seven minutes from time and Mane snatched the points three minutes later with a precise low finish to move Southampton into seventh place on 47 points, three more than Liverpool. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)