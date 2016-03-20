SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Southampton 3 Liverpool 2
March 20 Southampton staged a remarkable recovery from 2-0 down with Sadio Mane scoring twice to damage Liverpool's hopes of moving into top-four contention in the Premier League on Sunday.
Philippe Coutinho's curling shot past Fraser Forster gave Liverpool the lead after 17 minutes and they doubled their advantage four minutes later when Daniel Sturridge finished off a swift counter-attack.
Liverpool were well worth their lead but Southampton were a different proposition after the break. Mane had a penalty saved by Simon Mignolet in the 49th minute but he made amends with a close-range finish just past the hour mark.
Graziano Pelle equalised with a powerful 20-metre strike seven minutes from time and Mane snatched the points three minutes later with a precise low finish to move Southampton into seventh place on 47 points, three more than Liverpool. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.