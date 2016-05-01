Southampton 4 Manchester City 2

May 1 (Reuters)- Sadio Mane bagged a hat-trick in a vibrant display of attacking football from Southampton that swept aside Manchester City 4-2 and left the visitors facing a scramble to secure Champions League qualification.

The defeat, just three days before their semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, was never in doubt from the moment Shane Long capitalised on a Dusan Tadic assist in the 25th-minute.

The Serb also set up two of the goals for Senegalese striker Mane who pounced after 28, 57 and 68 minutes to complete his second hat-trick of a prolific season which has yielded 14 goals.

Although City countered with a brace from Kelechi Iheanacho in the 44th and 78th minutes, Saints never let their grip slip on a victory which kept them in the hunt for a Europa League place.

Fourth-placed City lead Manchester United by just four points and their neighbours have a game in hand.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)