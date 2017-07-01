Soccer-Midfielder Niguez signs new nine-year deal at Atletico
July 1 Midfielder Saul Niguez has signed a new nine-year contract with Atletico Madrid that will keep him at the La Liga club until June 2026.
July 1 Southampton central defender Jack Stephens has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club after breaking into the first team last season.
The 23-year-old formed a strong partnership with Maya Yoshida in the heart of the Saints' defence, making 23 appearances for the south coast club after Virgil van Dijk's season came to a premature end due to injury.
"I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay," Stephens told the club website. (www.southamptonfc.com)
"It feels like home to me. I have really enjoyed my time here and am now looking forward to the next five years." (Reporting by Simon Jennings)
July 1 Watford have signed right back Kiko Femenia from Spanish side Alaves and Austria under-21 goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.
LONDON, July 1 Everton have signed Henry Onyekuru from Belgian side KAS Eupen on a five-year deal and will loan out the Nigeria striker to Anderlecht next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.