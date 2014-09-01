LONDON, Sept 1 Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid on deadline day on Monday.

"I am delighted we have been able to bring Toby to the club," Dutch coach Ronald Koeman told the Southampton website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"I know him very well because he played for some years for Ajax in Holland and he then transferred to Atletico where he hasn't been playing an awful lot."

The 25-year-old Alderweireld, who can play at centre half or right back, has won 37 caps for his country. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar)