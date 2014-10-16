LONDON Oct 16 Southampton's barnstorming start to the Premier League season has been reflected in a trio of nominations for early-season awards.

Dutchman Ronald Koeman has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September after steering the unfashionable south coast side to third place after seven matches.

That lofty position, which has confounded the doom-mongers predicting swift relegation after an exodus of talent, has been achieved thanks in no small part to French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Italian target man Graziano Pelle.

Schneiderlin and Pelle joined their boss in the hunt for awards with nominations for Player of the Month.

Koeman guided Saints to three wins in the Premier League during September, as well as a Capital One Cup win against Arsenal at the Emirates.

His side beat Newcastle 4-0 and Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at St Mary's, while also picking up the points with a 1-0 win at Swansea City.

Pelle scored twice in the win over Newcastle and hit a spectacular overhead winner against QPR as he took his tally to five in all competitions this season.

Schneiderlin got the fourth in the rout of Newcastle with a beautiful curled shot.

Pelle and Schneiderlin are joined by Crystal Palace's Mile Jedinak, West Ham's Diafra Sakho, Manchester United's Angel Di Maria and Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa on the player shortlist.

Koeman is up against Crystal Palace's Neil Warnock, Jose Mourinho of Chelsea and Leicester City's Nigel Pearson.

The winners will be announced on Friday. (Editing by Ed Osmond)