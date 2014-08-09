Aug 9 Southampton have signed England international goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Celtic on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was in the England squad for this year's World Cup finals in Brazil although he did not play.

Forster began his career at Newcastle United but spent most of his time on loan before joining Celtic in 2010 where he won three Scottish Premier League titles and two Scottish Cups.

"Fraser is a very talented player and we are delighted to be able to bring him to Southampton," manager Ronald Koeman told the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"This is another important part of our rebuilding process ahead of the start of the season.

"Fraser is the perfect fit to help complement the players we already have, and he will add a lot of quality to the squad."

He won the first of his two England caps last November in a friendly against Chile at Wembley and featured as a substitute in a World Cup warm-up against Honduras in Miami in June.

Forster also holds the SPL record of 1,256 minutes without conceding a goal. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)