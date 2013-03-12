March 12 Southampton have been charged with failing to control their players after a penalty decision against them during their 0-0 Premier League draw at Norwich City, the FA said on Tuesday.

Southampton players mobbed referee Mark Clattenburg when he pointed to the spot in the third minute of stoppage time on Saturday after deciding Luke Shaw had fouled Grant Holt, who then had his penalty superbly saved by keeper Artur Boruc.

"The club has until 4pm (1600 GMT) on Friday 15 March to respond to the charge," the FA said on its website (www.thefa.com).

