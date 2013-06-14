Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
June 14 Southampton have signed Croatia defender Dejan Lovren for an initial transfer fee of eight million euros ($10.67 million), his Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon said on Friday.
Lovren has agreed a four-year deal with the English Premier League club and the fee could eventually rise to 10 million euros if bonuses are added.
"After three and a half years in France it was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League," the 23-year-old told the Southampton website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).
"I have it in my mind to do something big and I see the same thing in the club. We are a young team and I am a young player so I hope I will stay here for a long time."
Lovren made 102 appearances for Lyon after leaving Dynamo Zagreb in January 2010. He helped them win the French Cup last season and finish third to qualify for the Champions League.
He was left out of the side towards the end of the campaign, however, after criticising the club and the management team.
Lovren is the second defender to leave Lyon in the close season after the contract of France right back Anthony Reveillere came to an end.
Southampton finished 14th in the 20-team Premier League last term.
($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Additional reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.