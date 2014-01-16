Soccer-Leicester into quarter-finals after victory over Sevilla
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
SOUTHAMPTON England Jan 16 Mauricio Pochettino will not follow Southampton's chief executive out the door, but will instead stay at the helm of the Premier League club, he said on Thursday.
Speculation had mounted that the Argentine would quit after Nicola Cortese, the man credited with driving Southampton's renaissance as a force in England, resigned on Wednesday.
Pochettino had suggested last May that he would also leave were Cortese to quit St Mary's, but the 41-year-old said on Thursday that he was "100% committed" to Southampton.
"I have a professional responsibility to everyone at the club, and the fans," he told reporters.
Club owner Katharina Liebherr has taken the role of non-executive chairman and a search has begun for a Chief Executive Officer. (Editing by Ossian Shine)
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,
PARIS, March 14 Another feast of goals could be in store when Manchester City face Monaco in their Champions League last 16, second leg tie on Wednesday with both managers predicting all-out attack.