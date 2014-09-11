SOUTHAMPTON, England, Sept 11 Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is eager to pitch new signing Toby Alderweireld straight into the Premier League maelstrom against Newcastle United on Saturday, as his team look to build on their first win of the season.

Saints beat West Ham 3-1 away before the international break and Koeman wants more of the same from his new-look side, including the Belgian defender he signed on loan from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

"He is in good shape... he played for a second time 90 minutes this season and he's ready for it," Koeman said of Alderweireld, who featured in Belgium's 2-0 win over Australia in a friendly last week.

While Alderweireld is almost certain to make his debut at St Mary's, a question mark remains over another key Koeman signing.

Sadio Mane fired the second goal in Senegal's 2-0 win over Botswana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier midweek, but red tape could prevent him making his Southampton bow following his deadline-day move from Salzburg earlier this month for almost 12 million pounds(19.47 million US dollar) .

"We have to wait (to see) if he plays this weekend, because he has to go to Ghana for his work permit," Koeman said of the 22-year-old winger. "And OK, I hope that he can make his debut.

"Sadio brings a different quality to the team. He is a very fast player, with a good record of goals."

Mane aside, Koeman has a full complement of international talent to pick from after friendlies and Euro qualifiers. "I'm glad to get everybody back - no injuries, so that's good," the Dutchman said.

Southampton edge Newcastle on early form with a win, draw and a loss from their opening three fixtures, against a defeat and two draws for Newcastle, but Koeman knows his team must step it up at home after a limp goal-less showing against West Bromwich Albion last time at St Mary's.

"Always we like to win, especially at home," Koeman said. "It wasn't a good performance last time we played at home against West Brom... we (shall)try to bring more quality (on Saturday) than in that game."

Southampton thumped the Magpies 4-0 in the corresponding fixture last season, and Newcastle will be without new signing Siem de Jong who has a thigh injury. Also missing from the Newcastle squad will be winger Rolando Aarons, who scored on his England U20 debut this week.

"He's injured -- he's hurt his hamstring coming back from England," Newcastle manager Alan Pardew told the club's website. "We're disappointed with that because of course he was flying."

Newcastle could, however, bring Cheick Tiote back into their squad after the Ivory Coast midfielder, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury, played in the international break.

"Hopefully, he's okay," Pardew said. "Cheick gives us... a winning mentality."