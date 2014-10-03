SOUTHAMPTON, England Oct 3 A fresh batch of international call-ups for his Southampton players will fire up the Saints as they head into Sunday's clash with Tottenham, says manager Ronald Koeman.

Nathaniel Clyne and Jose Fonte became the latest internationals on Southampton's books when they received their first call-ups for their countries -- by England and by Portugal.

And Koeman says there may be yet more to come in a reflection of the club's blistering start to the season.

"I think they've been both waiting a long time for that call for the national team," he said of defender Clyne and skipper Fonte. "And I am very happy about how they have played this season.

"It is always great feeling to be part of the national team... and maybe tomorrow we will get the same news for (Italian striker, Graziano) Pelle. We will wait and see."

Saints go into Sunday's clash with Spurs flying high. After six games they are second in the Premier League on 13 points, trailing leaders Chelsea by three.

Spurs, managed by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino who quit Saints in the summer, lie in eighth spot with eight points.

"We have 13, 14 players from the squad called up for international duty," Koeman said on Friday. "That makes the club much bigger than the club is, because we have a lot of international players and that shows the qualities, and how strong the team is, and that's great news.

"For sure (the call-ups) give very good stimulation for the players.

"But we have to play against Tottenham on Sunday and OK, with a good result the players go with a lot of confidence to the internationals."

Certainly Clyne is full of beans. "It's another chance (the game against Spurs) for me to express myself and show how good I am," he said. "Hopefully we can put in another good performance.

"We're not going there to sit back and defend. We're six games without defeat, we're winning, scoring goals and keeping clean sheets so we're confident we can get the points we want."

Koeman knows the White Hart Lane clash is likely to be a special one for many players and fans given it is Pochettino's first match against his former employers, but says that for him it will be business as usual.

"I wasn't in the Premier League last season," he smiled. "Maybe for Mauricio Pochettino it is a little bit special. I know from my experience... that if you play against your ex it is a little special... but it doesn't influence anything."

Koeman was hopeful Southampton would have Florin Gardos back in the squad for the trip to north London. The centre back signing from Steaua Bucharest missed last week's win over QPR with a knock, but trained on Friday.

"If there is no reaction he will be part of the squad," Koeman said, adding that Maya Yoshida would miss out.

"We have to contact the Japanese team because we prefer he stays," Koeman said. "He's not fit for this weekend but the final decision is with the Japanese federation." (Editing by Martyn Herman)