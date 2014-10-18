LONDON Oct 18 Southampton recorded one of the biggest victories in Premier League history when they crushed a woeful Sunderland side 8-0 at St Mary's on Saturday.

The thumping win fell one goal short of Manchester United's record 9-0 triumph over Ipswich in 1995 and maintained the south coast club's remarkable start to the season under manager Ronald Koeman.

Top scorer Graziano Pelle was among seven names on the scoresheet, netting twice to take his tally for the season to six.

Southampton continue to confound predictions they would struggle after they sold several first-team players in the close season. They remain third in the table on 16 points, six behind leaders Chelsea.

The result will undoubtedly heap pressure on Sunderland manager Gus Poyet, whose team capitulated in abject fashion and are now fourth from bottom in the table. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)