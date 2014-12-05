SOUTHAMPTON, England Dec 5 Beyond personal scores to be settled or Premier League points to be won, Ronald Koeman simply wants his Southampton players to produce the sizzling football he knows they have within them when Manchester United come visiting on Monday night.

But the Dutch bulwark also knows a win is just what his team needs to draw a line under a blip which is threatening to mushroom into something capable of derailing what has been a breathtaking start to the season.

Having started last weekend second in the league, the Saints have had some of the swagger knocked out of them with back-to-back defeats, and Koeman understands as well as anyone the value of a victory at times like this.

"A win? It is important for the team," he said on Friday. "Always when you don't win some games, you need a win."

Standing between that medicinal win for third-placed Saints are Premier League aristocrats United, however, led by Louis van Gaal, Koeman's fellow Dutchman with whom he endured a high profile bust-up when the pair were at Ajax a decade ago.

"It is no issue," Koeman said, adopting a tone which would brook no dissent. "The game is Southampton v Manchester United, and the game needs that attention.

"It is not about Ronald Koeman and Louis van Gaal. That is private. That was a working problem... it is not an issue, it is eight, nine years ago and now I prefer to talk about the game."

That uneasy working relationship, where Ajax manager Koeman felt Director of Football van Gaal was undermining him, was a different country and a different time. Still, though, the pair's history adds spice to what is already building into a massive game for Saints.

Southampton were taught a footballing lesson by United's neighbours Manchester City last weekend, falling to a 3-0 defeat at home, but they could consider themselves unlucky at Arsenal midweek when they lost 1-0 to a very late goal despite having dominated periods of the match.

"If we play like we did last Wednesday we have chances to win on Monday," Koeman said. "If we play like the last 20 minutes against City then we don't win on Monday.

"I believe in the way of playing and that is the most important thing because that has brought us all the points we have this season."

United are one point and one spot below Southampton, in fourth with 25 points from 14 matches, 11 fewer than leaders Chelsea.

Saints will be without injured Morgan Schneiderlin and Jack Cork. Toby Alderweireld's hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared and he could feature.