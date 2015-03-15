LONDON, March 15 Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster can look forward to an England call up next week with the praise of club coach Ronald Koeman ringing in his ears after an outstanding performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

But Forster, who saved attempts by Oscar, Eden Hazard, Cesar Azpilicueta and Loic Remy as Chelsea peppered his goal in the second half, was not the only Saints player whose showing gives them hope of a run-out against Lithuania and Italy this month.

London-born full backs Nathaniel Clyne and Ryan Bertrand returned to the capital with outstanding performances against the Premier League leaders at Stamford Bridge.

"It's always difficult to get a good result against a team like Chelsea," Koeman said after Dusan Tadic's 19th minute penalty levelled the scores following Diego Costa's headed opener eight minutes earlier.

"You need luck, you need a great goalkeeper, you need a great organisation in the team... and we have a great defence."

Koeman would not be drawn on whether Forster, 26, should replace Joe Hart for England's Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Lithuania and friendly in Italy but praised his stopper.

"I'm very pleased that we have Fraser in our team. It has not been just today, though today the expectation was bigger, he made great saves in the second half," Koeman said.

"It's not my job to say who is the best. Hart is a good goalkeeper, Fraser is a good goalkeeper -- it's not my decision."

MEAN DEFENCE

Southampton have the meanest defence in the Premier League, having conceded 21 goals.

The speed, versatility and discipline of Bertrand and Clyne ensured Chelsea's forwards, Hazard, Willian and Oscar, were kept in check. They also turned defence quickly into attack with their pace down the flanks.

Bertrand, who turned a loan from Chelsea into a permanent move to Southampton in January, had said he would find it emotional returning to the club he joined as a junior nearly 10 years ago. But he showed no sign of nerves or pressure.

Dutchman Koeman, still aiming for a top-four finish despite Southampton having slipped six points behind Manchester United who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot, said he was proud of his players' collective spirit.

"It's not a lot of pressure if we know we can play very good quality football... we need belief in that and we showed belief," he said.

Chelsea fan Clyne, who turns 24 next month, has been linked with a move back to the capital, having come through the Crystal Palace ranks, or to one of the Manchester clubs next season. (Reporting by Clare Lovell; Editing by Ken Ferris)