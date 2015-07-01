LONDON, July 1 Southampton wasted no time in releasing their club record signing Dani Osvaldo on the opening day of the European transfer window on Wednesday, seeing off the Italian international who never lived up to expectations.

The 29-year-old Argentine-born striker, who joined the Saints in a club record deal that was worth up to 14.6 million pounds ($22.82 million) in August 2013, turned from Saint to sinner after five months at the club when he head-butted his own club captain Jose Fonte.

He has had spells on loan at Juventus and Inter Milan and was allowed to leave Southampton with two years remaining on his contract.

In total he played 13 times for Southampton scoring three times.

A terse announcement on their website (www.saintsfc.co.uk) stated: "Southampton Football Club can confirm that it has terminated the contract of striker Dani Osvaldo.

"The Italian international, who has not played for the club since January 2014, yesterday completed a loan spell with Argentinian club Boca Juniors."

Osvaldo was one of two players to leave the Saints on Wednesday with England full-back Nathaniel Clyne moving to Liverpool for a reported fee of 12.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6397 pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mitch Phillips)