Soccer-Tottenham given extension over Wembley move
March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have been given an extension until April 30 to decide whether they will play their home fixtures at Wembley Stadium next season, the Premier League club said on Friday.
LONDON, July 29 Southampton have signed central defender Steven Caulker from relegated Queens Park Rangers on a season long loan, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old, who has made one appearance for England, has also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea and Cardiff City in the Premier League.
Southampton executive director of football Les Reed confirmed the signing and told Southampton's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk) that Caulker "will offer us an excellent defensive option."
He added: "He is a player with a good blend of both experience and potential."
Manager Ronald Koeman told reporters he was looking for more players to build competition in a squad that plays Vitesse Arnhem in the third qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday.
"It's a nice challenge for everyone. As a club, you like to have the best. We would like to have a good balance in the squad to do well in Europe and in the Premier League," he said. (Reporting by Timothy Collings, editing by Alan Baldwin)
March 31 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting Gabriel Jesus to make a sooner-than-expected return after the young Brazil striker broke a bone in his foot during the Premier League win over Bournemouth last month.