Nov 30 It may be a little early for a hagiography of Nigel Adkins' Southampton side, but Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Hull City saw the Saints match a 40-year English soccer record by registering their 21st consecutive home league victory.

The last side to put such a streak together was Bill Shankly's Liverpool, achieved in the then-English top flight Division One over 1971 and '72.

Only two other teams have bettered that mark -- Rotherham with 22 consecutive home victories in the 1930s and Bradford Park Avenue with 25 in the '20s.

Southampton have a chance to match Rotherham's 72-year record when they host Blackpool on Dec. 10.

"I'm trying not to look at records to be honest," Saints boss Adkins said. "It's great that we have got the momentum of winning games at home, and when that unfortunately comes to an end then we will take a look at the record books."

Southampton lead the Championship table (division 2) by two points from West Ham United after 19 of the 46-game season. The top two teams at the end of the season are promoted to the Premier League, and are joined by one team from a play-off system.

Southampton moved to their St Mary's Stadium in 2001 having played at the diminutive Dell for the previous 103 years. (Editing by Peter Rutherford. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

